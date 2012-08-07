MINSK Aug 7 Two Belarussians have been charged
with involvement in a pro-democracy stunt in which a Swedish
light aircraft dropped hundreds of teddy bears over Belarus last
month, the KGB state security service said on Tuesday.
The stunt, mounted by a Swedish public relations company,
led to Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko sacking his
air defence chief and the head of the border guards, and caused
a diplomatic rift in which Belarus expelled Sweden's ambassador.
In a statement on its website www.kgb.by, the Belarussian
KGB said two men, Anton Suryapin and Sergei Basharimov, had been
detained on suspicion of complicity in the July 4 "illegal
intrusion" by a Swedish light aircraft and formally charged.
Suryapin, who is aged about 20, had earlier been identified
as a blogger who was arrested after photographs of the toy bears
were published on the Internet.
Basharimov is said to be an entrepreneur who rented out an
apartment to Studio Total, the Swedish PR company behind the
escapade.
The KGB statement asked Swedish citizens who took part in
the stunt to travel to Belarus to aid "an objective
investigation."
The incident was a humiliation for Lukashenko, a hardliner
who has been in power in the former Soviet republic since 1994
and is on poor terms with the West because of his harsh policies
towards the political opposition. It took Belarus more than
three weeks to confirm the incident.
The subsequent expulsion of Sweden's ambassador has worsened
Belarus's already strained relations with the European Union and
further isolated it on the world stage.
After sacking two generals and reprimanding senior state
security officials, Lukashenko told the incoming border guards
chief not to hesitate to use weapons to stop any future air
intrusions from abroad.
The Swedish plane dropped about 800 toy bears near the town
of Ivenets and near the capital Minsk, each carrying a message
urging Belarus to show greater respect for human rights.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth, editing by Tim Pearce)