MINSK, June 22 The central bank of Belarus favours gradual removal of requirements for the country's exporters to sell part of their foreign currency revenues on the forex market, National Bank Governor Pavel Kallaur told reporters on Wednesday.

The central bank will discuss with the government a possible decrease of the share of obligatory sales of foreign currency earnings already in early July, he said.

Belarussian exporters are currently obliged to sell 30 percent of their earnings in foreign currency on the market. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)