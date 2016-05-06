(Adds details, background)
By Andrei Makhovsky
MINSK May 6 The Belarussian central bank is in
no hurry to cut its key interest rate again as this could
trigger an outflow of funds from the banking system, Governor
Pavel Kallaur said on Friday, having cut the rate to 22 percent
earlier this week.
However, the bank is considering recapitalising some
domestic banks as stress tests had shown a possible increase in
non-performing loans, Kallaur said, while adding that the level
of such loans was still manageable.
The bank's priority, he said, was restoring trust in the
local rouble currency, the value of which fell 30 percent last
year, dragged down by harsh economic conditions in Russia.
Kallaur wants to increase Belarussian forex reserves to $10
billion, which includes a $300 million increase this year.
"A more intensive reduction of interest rates, in our
opinion, could trigger an outflow of funds from the banking
system," Kallaur said at a press conference.
Belarus has suffered the knock-on effects of a recession in
its giant neighbour Russia, caused by a slump in global oil
prices and sanctions over the Ukraine conflict. It will host an
International Monetary Fund mission in June to continue
negotiations for a $3 billion loan requested by Minsk.
As part of the negotiations, Kallaur said Belarus was
prepared to increase utility tariffs for households to 50
percent of the cost of production, saying the issue had
previously delayed talks with the IMF.
"The Fund is weighing our actions thus far," said Kallaur.
"The objective of cooperation with the IMF is to minimise risks
to the country," he said. "How can we be satisfied with a
situation where our country has been put in a group of countries
seen most at risk?"
Deputy Governor Taras Nadolny, speaking at the same event,
said the bank will discuss the possibility of reducing a
requirement for exporters to sell a proportion of foreign
currency to 20 percent from 30 percent in the next two weeks.
The World Bank has forecast a much deeper recession in
Belarus this year than it had previously expected, saying the
country's gross domestic product would shrink 3 percent in 2016
after a 4 percent contraction last year.
(Writing by Matthias Williams)