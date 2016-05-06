MINSK May 6 The Belarussian central bank is in no hurry to cut its key interest rate again as this could trigger an outflow of funds from the banking system, Governor Pavel Kallaur said on Friday.

The bank cut its key rate this week to 22 percent from 24 percent.

Kallaur also told a news conference the bank was considering the possible recapitalisation of some domestic banks and that stress tests had shown a possible increase in non-performing loans.

"A more intensive reduction of interest rates, in our opinion, could trigger an outflow of funds from the banking system," Kallaur said. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Gareth Jones)