MINSK May 6 The Belarussian central bank is continuing to hold talks with the International Monetary Fund, Deputy Governor Dmitrii Kalechits said at a news conference on Friday.

An IMF mission is set to visit Minsk in June in connection with a new $3 billion loan that Belarus has requested. The former Soviet republic needs help in servicing its foreign debt amid an economic downturn brought about by a protracted recession in neighbouring Russia, a major export market.

