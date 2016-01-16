(Adds detail, context)
MINSK Jan 16 The Belarussian central bank told
Reuters it intended to stick to its policy of minimising foreign
exchange interventions this year despite the rouble currency
coming under pressure.
The Belarussian rouble is down almost 8 percent against the
dollar since the start of the year, hurt by currency weakness in
neighbouring Russia and diminishing appetite for risk on global
markets.
The central bank said in response to a request for comment:
"In 2015 the National Bank of Belarus moved to an exchange-rate
formation mechanism known as a 'managed float' ... The main
trends for changes in the exchange rate are formed by
fundamental macroeconomic factors, the central bank should not
interfere with them".
"The National Bank intends to keep analogous approaches also
in 2016," it said.
Tanking commodity prices and a collapse in the Russian
rouble have pressured the currencies of many former Soviet
states over the past two years.
Some have been forced into devaluation to keep their
economies competitive while others have altered their
exchange-rate policy to prevent reserves from being drained
completely dry.
The Belarussian central bank said it would take part in
trading on the Belarussian currency market, buying and selling
foreign currency when necessary.
It intends to smoothe sharp moves in the rouble and not
allow the currency to strengthen excessively, it said.
(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alexander Winning;
Editing by Richard Balmforth)