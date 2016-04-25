BRIEF-Prime Car Management plans 2.36 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MINSK, April 25 The central bank of Belarus said on Monday it was cutting its key refinancing rate by 2 percentage points to 22 percent, effective from May 1.
Consumer prices in the ex-Soviet nation grew by 0.8 percent in March compared to the previous month. Inflation measured 12.8 percent in March in year-on-year terms and is expected to fall in the next few months, the bank said.
(Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.