MINSK May 6 The Belarussian central bank will discuss the possibility of reducing a requirement to sell a proportion of foreign currency to 20 percent from 30 percent in the next two weeks, Deputy Governor Taras Nadolny said on Friday.

Central Bank Governor Pavel Kallaur, speaking at the same news conference as Nadolny, said Belarus wanted to raise its forex reserves to $10 billion and was targeting an increase of $300 million this year.

Kallaur also said Belarus was ready to increase utility tariffs to 50 percent of the cost of production. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Matthias Williams)