MINSK May 11 China has extended $3 billion credit to Belarussian companies and $4 billion in commercial credit to Belarussian banks for financing business projects, Economy Minister Vladimir Zinovsky was quoted as saying by BelTA news agency on Monday.

The credits were part of a raft of deals resulting from the visit of President Xi Jinping to Minsk, Moscow and Almaty. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)