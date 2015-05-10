(Updates with potash volumes agreed in memorandum)
MINSK May 10 China signed on Sunday a five-year
memorandum on Belarussian potash supplies and extended loans
totalling $1 billion to Belarussian banks, part of a raft of
deals resulting from the visit of President Xi Jinping to Minsk,
Moscow and Almaty.
Russia, Belarus's closest ally, has been shifting its
economic focus eastwards as ties with the West fray over the
Ukraine conflict.
Xi praised Belarus for its foreign policy during the crisis,
which saw a ceasefire deal brokered in Minsk in February.
"You've actively mediated in resolving the crisis," he said in a
briefing after the deals were signed.
One loan, worth $700 million over 15 years, is to Belarus's
state-controlled Development Bank with an effective interest
rate of no more than 4.7 percent. The second loan went to
state-owned Belarusbank.
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said the deals
heralded a commitment to cooperation between the two countries.
"We agreed that we will actively support each other on
issues such as national interests, national security and
sovereignty," he said at the briefing.
"There is talk of large joint construction projects and the
modernisation of Belarus's infrastructure, (and) new credit
lines to create modern production."
A potash supply memorandum, also signed after the bilateral
meetings, agreed shipments of 4 million tonnes over five years
and was worth around $1.3 billion based on current prices,
Belarussian Potash Company said in a statement.
"The concrete price level will be the subject of further
negotiation," it said.
Cash-strapped Belarus reached an unexpected agreement with
China in March over 2015 prices for the crop nutrient potash,
undercutting Russian and North American rivals, who were
negotiating for higher rates.
The former Soviet republic's economy has been battered by
currency volatility in Russia arising from the Ukraine crisis
and a plunge in the oil price. The International Monetary Fund
forecasts the economy shrinking 2 percent this year.
(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Kevin Liffey, William Hardy, Larry King)