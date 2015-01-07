UPDATE 1-TCI calls on Safran to drop Zodiac deal and fix engines
* Founder Chris Hohn wants deal scrapped 'immediately' (Adds detail from letter, background, bullet points)
MINSK Jan 7 Belarus is scrapping a duty paid by companies on the purchase of foreign currency from Jan. 8, according to a government order published on an official legal website on Wednesday.
The order made no reference to individuals, who currently have to pay a 10 percent duty on such purchases.
In December the central bank imposed a 30 percent duty on all purchases of foreign currency by companies and individuals because of a currency crisis in Russia, Belarus's main trading partner. The bank has since cut that duty twice. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky and Richard Balmforth, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Founder Chris Hohn wants deal scrapped 'immediately' (Adds detail from letter, background, bullet points)
MANILA, May 12 Philippine property developer Cebu Landmasters Inc is seeking to raise up to 2.9 billion pesos ($58.3 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) in Manila, the company said on Friday.