MINSK Jan 30 Belarus said on Friday it had paid
a coupon on its five-year Eurobond, moving to calm markets after
President Alexander Lukashenko spoke of a possible sovereign
debt restructuring this year.
The finance ministry said it has paid off a $43.75 million
coupon on its five-year Eurobond, issued in August 2010.
On Thursday, President Alexander Lukashenko spooked bond
markets by speaking of a possible restructuring of Belarussian
foreign debt falling due this year, then softened his comments
to refer only to refinancing. The finance ministry also said it
was not considering restructuring.
"Those investors who (on Thursday) succumbed to unjustified
panic and rushed to get rid of Belarussian Eurobonds made a
serious mistake," Pavel Ladik, head of government debt at the
finance ministry, said in written comments.
Belarus has to repay some $4 billion this year and Minsk has
said that it wants to repay three-quarters of the debt from
domestic sources and raise the remaining $1 billion on the debt
market, including a possible new Eurobond placement.
