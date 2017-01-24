MINSK Jan 24 Belarus plans to scrap restrictions on people opening accounts with foreign banks, as part of a cautious drive to liberalise its economy and pull itself out of recession.

This and other measures were published on Tuesday in a government action plan for 2016-2020.

The Belarusian state controls around 70 percent of the economy, and privatisation efforts are hampered by bureaucratic controls and the ability of the government to interfere with the operations of existing private companies.

Under the new rules, those seeking to open a bank account abroad will not need the permission of the central bank.

The government will also introduce guarantees on the irreversibility of privatisation deals and reduce the limitation period on such deals to 3 years from 10.

Belarus needs to attract foreign investment to revive its economy, which has been run along Soviet-style command lines by authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko since 1994.

It has been in recession since 2015 due to a slump in oil prices and contagion from an economic crisis in neighbouring Russia, with which its economy is closely tied. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Heavens)