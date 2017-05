MOGILEV, Belarus May 12 The Belarussian Finance Minister Vladimir Amarin said on Thursday that he will propose cutting government expenditure by 7-8 percent in June.

The revised budget calculations are based on oil being at $35-40 per barrel, lower than a previous forecast of $50 per barrel, he told reporters. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)