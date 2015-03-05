REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat, dollar holds near 6-wk high on hawkish Fed
* Dollar holds gains made after Fed downplayed slower 1Q growth
MINSK, March 5 Belarus wants to ask the International Monetary Fund for a new financing programme, the country's Finance Ministry said on Thursday.
An IMF mission is due to arrive in Minsk on Thursday.
The ministry also said that it is "technically ready" to issue new Eurobonds. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Dollar holds gains made after Fed downplayed slower 1Q growth
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 4 Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao on Thursday urged regional economies to keep the momentum alive to open up trade for continued growth in the face of rising protectionism around the world.