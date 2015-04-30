MINSK, April 30 Belarus has received a loan worth 6.2 billion Russian roubles ($119.91 million) from Russia, the country's Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The loan is for 10 years.

Belarus must repay around $4 billion in foreign debt this year. As of April 1, Belarus's foreign debt stood at $12.3 billion, according to the Finance Ministry. ($1 = 51.7050 roubles) (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)