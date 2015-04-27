MINSK, April 27 The World Bank said on Monday it
saw Belarus's gross domestic product contracting 3.5 percent
this year, sharply revising it down from an earlier forecast of
1.8 percent growth.
Next year the contraction will continue, with GDP expected
to decline 1 percent, Ruslan Penkevsky, the bank's senior
economist for Belarus, said at a press conference.
Penkevsky also said the World Bank expected consumer price
inflation to reach 18.8 percent this year, against 16.2 percent
seen in 2014.
The Belarussian government expects economic growth of
between 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent this year.
