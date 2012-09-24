* Moderate opposition fails to get a seat
* Main opposition boycotts, says election a sham
* Lukashenko dubs opposition 'cowards'
By Richard Balmforth and Andrei Makhovsky
MINSK, Sept 24 A parliamentary election in
Belarus boycotted by the main opposition was dominated by
candidates loyal to President Alexander Lukashenko, reinforcing
his autocratic, 18-year-old rule of the former Soviet republic,
officials said on Monday.
Electoral commission officials listed 109 winning
candidates, all of whom represented pro-establishment parties.
Moderate opposition figures who did take part failed to gain a
foothold.
"It seems that candidates from the opposition parties do not
enjoy the trust of their electorate," Nikolai Lazovik, a senior
commission official, told a news conference.
Western monitoring agencies have not judged an election in
Belarus free and fair since 1995 and observers from the
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe were due to
announce their verdict later on Monday.
The two main opposition parties, United Civic Party and the
Belarussian People's Front, had called on people to go
mushrooming or fishing rather than vote in protest at the
detention of political prisoners and election fraud.
Human rights bodies say the run-up to Sunday's poll was
marked by arrests and detention of opposition activists.
Lukashenko, a populist in power since 1994 who keeps firm
control of the country of 9.5 million people, on Sunday
denounced their boycott call, calling them "cowards who have
nothing to say to the people".
Apparently positioning himself for a negative verdict from
the OSCE observer mission again, Lukashenko said: "If this time
round there is doubt cast on the choice of the Belarussian
people then I don't know what standards will be good enough in
future elections."
Lukashenko and his inner circle of officials are under
travel and other sanctions from the United States and the
European Union because of his heavy-handed rule.
His relations with the West nose-dived when he cracked down
on street protests against his re-election in December 2010.
Scores of his opponents were arrested. Many now either lie low
after periods in jail or have fled the country.
Defending his 18-year-old rule and intolerance of dissent,
Lukashenko, a former Soviet state farm boss who was once
described by the U.S. administration of George W. Bush as
Europe's last dictator, said on Sunday: "We don't need
revolutions and shake-ups."
Despite the boycott of the mainstream opposition, some
moderate opposition parties such as Just World and the Liberal
Democratic Party had put forward candidates. But even these
failed to win any support.
"The opposition must think hard about how to carry out its
work in order to get into parliament," Lidiya Yermoshina, head
of the electoral commission, told the news conference.
Turnout was 74.3 percent despite the boycott call, she said.