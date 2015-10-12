(Adds final results)
By Andrei Makhovsky
MINSK Oct 11 Belarussian President Alexander
Lukashenko won a fifth term in office by a landslide on Sunday
in an election that could see an easing of relations with the
West and raise questions about his ties to Vladimir Putin's
Russia.
Lukashenko's re-election five years ago led to mass protests
and the imprisonment of leading opposition figures, but support
for his 20-year-old regime has risen since he cast himself as a
guarantor of stability in the face of an economic crisis and a
pro-Russian separatist conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.
The West has long ostracised Lukashenko's Belarus,
described in 2005 by U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as
"Europe's last dictatorship", over its human rights record and
clamp-down on political dissent. It has imposed economic
sanctions on some Belarussian officials and companies.
Nevertheless, his criticism of Russia's annexation of
Ukraine's Crimea peninsula last year, his hosting of Ukraine
peace talks and his pardoning of the six opposition leaders in
August suggest he is seeking to improve his image in the West,
observers say.
"We have carried out everything the West wanted on the eve
of the elections. If there is a desire in the West to improve
our relations, nobody and nothing can prevent that," Lukashenko
said as he cast his vote.
"The ball is now firmly in the West's court," he said.
The central election commission said Lukashenko won 83.5 of
the vote, slightly more than the 80 percent support registered
in the 2010 elections, the head of the central election
commission said in a briefing late on Sunday.
Around 6.5 percent voted against all candidates on the
ballot, according to the commission.
TIES WITH RUSSIA
Relations with former Soviet master Moscow have shown some
signs of strain. In September, President Vladimir Putin approved
a plan to build an airbase in Belarus, but early this month
Lukashenko said his country had no need for such a base,
appearing to bow to public protests on the eve of the election.
The European Union will lift its sanctions on Belarus,
including those on Lukashenko, for four months after Sunday's
vote, barring any last-minute crackdown, diplomatic sources said
on Friday.
Previous elections in Belarus were considered unfair by
Western observers and the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which is monitoring Sunday's vote,
said in September the ballot represented a "pivotal moment" for
Belarus to demonstrate a willingness to hold free and fair
elections.
The OSCE will present a report on their election monitoring
on Monday, after which Brussels will release a formal statement,
an EU spokesman said.
The lifting of EU sanctions would be welcome to Belarus,
whose economy has been battered this year by a slump in the
currency of Russia, a key trading partner and source of
remittances from migrant workers.
None of the three candidates running against Lukashenko in
Sunday's poll represent a serious challenge to his rule and
opposition figures have called for a boycott of the election.
"Lukashenko and his system is a dead-end. There is no
choice, but there is the choice not to be a sheep," said
Anatoly Lebedko, a leading opposition figure at an
anti-government rally on Saturday that attracted a crowd in the
low hundreds.
Some of those who voted on Sunday did not express much faith
in the political process. "I voted because it is the duty of
every citizen ... What good is there in this country? They spin
their lies and we pretend that we believe them," 68-year-old
pensioner Alexander said, declining to give his last name.
While the president has been making some conciliatory
gestures towards the opposition in recent months, it is unlikely
the regime will become more welcoming of political dissent while
Lukashenko remains in power.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)