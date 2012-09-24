MINSK, Sept 24 The Belarus parliamentary
election dominated by candidates loyal to President Alexander
Lukashenko was not a free, impartial election, the Organisation
for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on Monday.
"This election was not competitive from the start," Matteo
Mecacci, OSCE special coordinator, said in the statement. "A
free election depends on people being free to speak, organise
and run for office, and we didn't see that in this campaign."
Sunday's election was boycotted by the main opposition and
produced a parliament composed exclusively of independents or
candidates loyal to Lukashenko, reinforcing his autocratic,
18-year rule.
A report of preliminary findings published by the OSCE,
which fielded 330 observers of the election, said many prominent
politicians who might have played an important role in the
election "remained in prison or were not eligible to register
because of their criminal record".
Mecacci added: "We were here in 2010 when some of those
people were first arrested and put in jail, and we are sad that
their voices could not be heard this campaign."
Observers had also not been given "meaningful opportunity"
to observe the count and had come away with a negative
evaluation of the counting process in a significant number of
polling stations observed, the OSCE said.