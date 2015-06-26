(Adds quotes, comments on refinancing agreement with Russia, background)

MINSK, June 26 Belarus may postpone the planned sale of at least $1 billion of Eurobonds from this year until the start of 2016, Finance Minister Vladimir Amarin said on Friday.

"Most likely, it will be the beginning of next year. The end of this year is not a very convenient time for the placement," Amarin told reporters.

The former Soviet republic has $4 billion in debt payments due this year, mostly to Russia and the International Monetary Fund. Minsk has said it wants to repay three-quarters of the debt from domestic sources and raise the remaining $1 billion on the debt market, including through a possible new Eurobond placement.

Amarin said Belarus expected a mission from the International Monetary Fund to visit Minsk in July for talks on a new programme and that a new loan would be at the same level of the previous one - a $3.5 billion loan which Belarus received in 2009-2010.

Minsk also hopes to sign a debt refinancing agreement with Russia in July, Amarin said without providing details.

Russia also agreed earlier to change the terms of loans it provided to Belarus by changing their maturity, Russian news agency RIA reported last month.