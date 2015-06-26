BRIEF-RioCan REIT Q1 earnings per share C$0.50 from continuing operations
* Riocan reit announces financial results for the first quarter 2017 and returns occupancy to above 96%
MINSK, June 26 Belarus may postpone the planned sale of at least $1 billion of Eurobonds until the beginning of 2016, Finance Minister Vladimir Amarin said on Friday.
Amarin also said that Belarus expected a mission from the International Monetary Fund to visit Minsk in July for talks on a new programme and that a new loan would be at the level of the last loan which totalled $3.5 billion. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
HONG KONG, May 12 The prospects for global payment network operators including Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc at last entering the Chinese market remain uncertain, even after the United States and China moved towards starting a licensing process for them.