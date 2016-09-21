BRIEF-TBC Bank says Q1 net profit rose 64.5 pct to GEL 96.6 mln
* Net loans to deposits + IFI funding stood at 97.2 pct and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) stood at 106.8 pct as of March 31
MINSK, Sept 21 The International Monetary Fund advised Belarus on Wednesday to reduce energy subsidies and financial support for industry and clean up its banking sector which it warned was under threat from a sharp rise in the number of non-performing loans.
"Directors noted the authorities' interest in a Fund-supported programme and underscored the importance of strong commitment at the highest level to consistent macroeconomic policies and deep, market-oriented reforms," the IMF mission said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Net loans to deposits + IFI funding stood at 97.2 pct and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) stood at 106.8 pct as of March 31
* Croatian unit Zagrebacka Banka has agreed to sell an impaired loan portfolio with a gross book value of 450 million euros to APS Holding's unit APR Delta