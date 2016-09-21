MINSK, Sept 21 The International Monetary Fund advised Belarus on Wednesday to reduce energy subsidies and financial support for industry and clean up its banking sector which it warned was under threat from a sharp rise in the number of non-performing loans.

"Directors noted the authorities' interest in a Fund-supported programme and underscored the importance of strong commitment at the highest level to consistent macroeconomic policies and deep, market-oriented reforms," the IMF mission said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)