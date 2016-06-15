(Adds quotes, context on Belarussian economy)
By Andrei Makhovsky
MINSK, June 15 Belarus has fulfilled the basic
criteria to qualify for new loans from the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) and expects it to start lending again after
a six-year gap, a Belarussian Finance Ministry official told
Reuters on Wednesday.
The former Soviet republic has asked for $3 billion from the
Fund to help refinance $3.3 billion in foreign loans this year
after a protracted recession in Russia, a major export market,
brought about two years of economic downturn in Belarus.
The IMF, which is due to send a mission to Minsk on June 21,
has said it is willing to lend to Belarus provided efforts are
made to reform its economy, run along Soviet-style command lines
since 1994 by President Alexander Lukashenko.
"All the preliminary conditions that were discussed by the
government have been implemented," finance ministry deputy Maxim
Ermolovich said. "We expect an appropriate response from the IMF
and the start of a new programme."
Recent reforms include gradually raising long-subsidised
household energy and utilities tariffs and the retirement age.
Other IMF conditions include budget cuts to compensate for
lower revenue and less support for loss-making state-owned
firms.
"Companies should and must reduce costs," Ermolovich said.
Belarus's economy contracted 4 percent in 2015 and has
shrunk 3 percent since the start of this year.
Besides the potential IMF loan, Belarus also expects to
borrow $1.1 billion from the Russia-controlled Eurasia fund by
the end of this year. It also plans to raise $450 million on the
domestic bond market this year.
The IMF's last loan to Belarus totalled $3.5 billion and was
disbursed in 2009-2010. It resumed talks on new financing in the
wake of a recent thaw in relations between Minsk and the West.
Seeking more friends in Russia's back yard, the European
Union in February ended five years of sanctions against Belarus
and Lukashenko, citing improving human rights.
