MINSK Dec 1 Belarus is discussing with the International Monetary Fund a $3 billion, 10-year loan at an interest rate of 2.28 percent, Belarussian Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov said on Tuesday.

Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the IMF had advised Belarus to raise its pension age. Lukashenko added that he was not opposed to the IMF's proposals. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)