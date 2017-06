MINSK Aug 9 Belarus monthly inflation slowed to 1.3 percent in July compared to 1.8 percent in June, according to state statistics service data released on Thursday.

The latest reading brings seven-month inflation to 12 percent, the figures showed. In 2012 as a whole, Belarus expects to keep inflation in a range of 19-22 percent. (Reporting by Minsk Bureau; Wriring by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)