MINSK May 5 The Belarussian central bank sees inflation at 16 percent in 2015, the lower end of a previously expected range, if the current macroeconomic conditions stay in place, its governor Pavel Kallaur told reporters on Tuesday.

Belarus, hit by economic turmoil in neighbouring Russia, previously expected 2015 annual inflation at between 16 and 18 percent compared with last year's 16.2 percent. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Elizabeth Piper)