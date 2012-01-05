MINSK Jan 5 Belarus will restrict access
to a range of foreign and domestic websites deemed "extremist"
in what appears to be a move by authorities to further curb the
opposition's activities.
The new law, which will come into force on Friday, will also
ban Belarussian firms from advertising goods and services on any
website that is not registered in the ex-Soviet republic.
President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since
1994, has taken an increasingly hard line against the opposition
whose activities he has often said are funded and promoted from
abroad.
Opponents of the 57-year-old authoritarian leader used
social network sites to coordinate a wave of "silent" protests
against him last summer, in which groups of people gathered and
clapped in public.
Since his re-election in December 2010, and mass street
protests that followed, Belarussian courts have jailed many
political opponents. Two opposition politicians who ran against
him remain in prison.
The draft law did not identify which sites would be on the
"extremist" black list. But independent Belarussian websites
said they expected the human rights site Charter-97 to figure on
it.
"It is quite possible for the list to be broadened at any
moment. It is not clear what a site owner can do to dispute it
if he is black-listed," said independent Belarussian analyst
Alexander Klaskovsky.
The official Belarussian news agency BelTA said the new
restrictions on Internet access, which will also apply to
pornographic sites, would be enforced in all state institutions
and educational establishments.
Internet service providers will be made responsible for
enforcing the new legislation. Fines for breaking it could be as
much as 1 million Belarussian roubles ($120).
Analysts said restrictions on Internet advertising would hit
businesses that use foreign websites particularly badly.
"Agencies which advertise only on foreign websites will
simply have to leave the market and firms which have used such
services will be less able to promote their goods," said former
Internet cafe owner Mark Bernshtein.
A presidential advisory body, quoted by BelTA, denied
foreign news reports that the new legislation would shut
citizens off from access to foreign websites. "These reports ...
do not reflect the reality," it said.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Ben Harding)