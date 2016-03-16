MINSK, March 16 Belarus hopes to receive around $1.1 billion from the Eurasian Stabilisation Fund this year, First Deputy Central Bank Governor Taras Nadolny told journalists on Wednesday.

The fund is an anti-crisis tool created by six post Soviet nations - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)