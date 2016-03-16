UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
MINSK, March 16 Belarus hopes to receive around $1.1 billion from the Eurasian Stabilisation Fund this year, First Deputy Central Bank Governor Taras Nadolny told journalists on Wednesday.
The fund is an anti-crisis tool created by six post Soviet nations - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.