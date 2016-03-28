BRIEF-United Gulf Investment Corporation Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 396,231 dinars versus 317,483 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qgm5Pq) Further company coverage:
KIEV, March 28 Belarus and the Eurasian Development bank signed an agreement on Monday on a $2 billion loan to be disbursed in tranches until 2018 to support economic reforms, the Belarussian Finance Ministry said in a statement.
"The first tranche of $500 million is expected within the next few days," it said.
The 10-year loans will be disbursed from the bank's Eurasian Stabilisation Fund - an anti-crisis tool created by six post-Soviet nations - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.
(Reporting by Andrei Makhovksy; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 396,231 dinars versus 317,483 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qgm5Pq) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage: