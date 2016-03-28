KIEV, March 28 Belarus and the Eurasian Development bank signed an agreement on Monday on a $2 billion loan to be disbursed in tranches until 2018 to support economic reforms, the Belarussian Finance Ministry said in a statement.

"The first tranche of $500 million is expected within the next few days," it said.

The 10-year loans will be disbursed from the bank's Eurasian Stabilisation Fund - an anti-crisis tool created by six post-Soviet nations - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

