MOVES-Former NYSE executive Joe Mecane to join Citadel Securities
June 2 Citadel Securities LLC has hired former Barclays and New York Stock Exchange executive Joe Mecane as head of execution services, the market-making company said on Friday.
MINSK Nov 27 Belarus will not lower the price for the state's stake in a mobile phone joint venture with Russian group MTS, President Alexander Lukashenko told Reuters on Tuesday.
Belarus last year set a $1 billion price for its 51 percent stake in the firm - the country's biggest mobile operator with 5 million active users - but failed to attract any bidders.
"MTS is a very profitable company. We are in no hurry to sell it," Lukashenko said in an interview. "Today the controlling stake is worth more than $1 billion. If you don't want to buy for $1 billion, we shall wait."
Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS, which owns the other 49 percent, had earlier expressed interest in buying out the Belarussian state, but considered the price too high.
Belarus plans another attempt at the sale at the end of this year or beginning of 2013.
NEW YORK, June 2 A federal appeals court on Friday ordered Whole Foods Market Inc to face a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing it of overcharging shoppers in New York City by overstating the weight of pre-packaged food in its supermarkets.