* Lukashenko values Belaruskali at $30-$32 billion
* Only ready to sell off minority share
* Says in talks with firms from China, India, Europe
MINSK, Nov 27 Belarus is in talks with companies
from China, India, Europe and the Arab world on selling a
minority stake in potash giant Belaruskali but will not drop its
$30-32 billion valuation, President Alexander Lukashenko said.
Russia's Uralkali has long coveted a
controlling stake in Belaruskali, which accounts for 15 percent
of the world potash market, but Moscow has urged Lukashenko to
reconsider the price tag.
He made clear in an interview with Reuters that there would
be no reduction in price and that Belarus intended to drive the
hardest of bargains in any sale.
"There is much talk about Belaruskali. We are ready to
privatise the company, but you have to pay. We have calculated
its cost - $30-$32 billion," he said.
"There are five companies in talks now. There are talks with
the Chinese, Indians, someone from the Arab world and two
Europeans," he said, adding that Uralkali remained a player.
There had been progress in talks, he said, though he
declined to identify the companies concerned.
Selling a piece of Belaruskali, which has major clients in
China, India and Brazil and is the jewel in the crown of
Belarussian industry, came to the fore last year when the former
Soviet republic was in the grip of a balance-of-payments crisis.
A Moscow-led regional fund bailed out Belarus on condition
that it privatised $2.5 billion a year in state assets.
Minsk met the 2011 quota by selling its gas pipeline network
to Russia's Gazprom but appeared to back off talk of a
Belaruskali sale.
In October, Lukashenko said that he had turned down a bribe
of $5 billion which had been offered to him by unnamed oligarchs
to purchase Belaruskali at a third of the price.
On a visit to Minsk in July, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev pushed for Belaruskali's privatisation but questioned
its valuation at $30 billion by the Belarus government.
(Writing by Richard Balmforth; editing by Douglas Busvine and
Jason Neely)