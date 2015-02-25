MINSK Feb 25 Belarus said on Wednesday a decision by Moody's rating agency to place the country's B3 government bond rating on review for downgrade was hasty.

"I believe that this is a hasty decision," said Finance Minister Vladimir Amarin. "Today analysts (from Moody's) have arrived and we will begin consultations." (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper and Timothy Heritage)