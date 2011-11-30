MOSCOW Nov 30 Belarus has postponed an auction to sell the government stake in a local joint venture with Russia's largest mobile operator MTS to Dec. 23, from initially planned Dec. 1, Belarus state property committee said on Wednesday.

The auctioning of the MTS stake is in line with Belarus' plans to sell off state property to help plug a current account deficit that has significantly depleted central bank reserves. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Lidia Kelly)