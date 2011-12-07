MINSK Dec 7 The Belarussian central bank will start cutting refinancing rate in January and expects the rouble rate to average 9,150 per dollar in 2012, the central bank head Nadezhda Ermakova told reporters on Wednesday.

The Belarus rouble official exchange rate was set at 8,560 per dollar on Tuesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the central bank said it will raise its overnight deposit rate by 5 percentage points to 70 percent on Dec. 12 to withdraw more liquidity from the market to contain the rouble's devaluation and ease inflationary pressure. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovskiy; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)