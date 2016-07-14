(Adds context on potash market, share activity, analyst's
comment)
MINSK, July 14 Belarusian Potash Company (BPC)
said on Thursday it had signed an overdue deal with a consortium
of Chinese firms to sell potash at $219 per tonne for 2016, a 30
percent drop from last year.
The supply contract came months later than usual, with
prices for the crop nutrient hovering around the lowest levels
in a decade due to excessive capacity and soft demand. China's
price traditionally establishes a global floor, with spot prices
in the United States and Brazil set higher.
BPC, the trading division of state-owned miner Belaruskali,
added that actual volumes for Sinochem Corp, CNAMPGC
and CNOOC Ltd would be decided later. In June, Belarus
agreed to sell 700,000 tonnes of potash to Indian Potash Limited
at $227 per tonne.
The price is in line with market expectations and positive
for potash producers aiming to meet their projections for
demand, BMO analyst Joel Jackson said in a note.
In late April, BPC warned that it may export as much as 18
percent less of potash this year, in an interview with Reuters.
The other major potash sellers, Russia's Uralkali
and Canada's Canpotex Ltd, typically settle Chinese contracts at
the same price as BPC. Canpotex is owned by miners Potash Corp
of Saskatchewan, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc
.
Uralkali declined to comment, and Canpotex could not be
immediately reached.
Potash Corp shares were up about 2 percent in New York and
Toronto. Mosaic also gained 2 percent, a day after idling one of
its Canadian mines.
Agrium shares were 2 percent to 3 percent higher in Toronto
and New York.
