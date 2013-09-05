MINSK, Sept 5 Belarussian President Alexander
Lukashenko has ordered a new potash export company to be set up
which will be responsible for co-ordinating exports of all
Belarussian fertilizers, a statement from his office said on
Thursday.
The move follows the collapse of a trading alliance which
potash producer Belaruskali had with Russia's Uralkali
.
Uralkali sparked a row when it abruptly pulled out of the
partnership in a move that could push potash prices down 25
percent in the second half of 2013, an economic headache for
Belarus where the soil nutrient accounts for 12 percent of state
revenue.
(Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky; writing by Megan Davies;
editing by Richard Balmforth and James Jukwey)