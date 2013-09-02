MINSK, Sept 2 Belarus said on Monday it had
formally accused the top shareholder in Russia's Uralkali
of abuse of power on Monday, deepening a diplomatic
and trade dispute between the ex-Soviet states after the
collapse of a potash sales alliance.
The Investigative Committee, the country's top
crime-fighting agency, said it had asked Interpol to search for
Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov, a billionaire with close ties
to President Vladimir Putin's administration.
There is little chance Russia would hand Kerimov over to
Belarus, which has been holding Uralkali head Vladislav
Baumgertner since his unexpected arrest at the airport in the
capital, Minsk, a week ago.
Kerimov's investment vehicle Nafta Moskva and Uralkali
declined to comment.
The dispute has put a powerful new strain on the close but
sometimes tense relationship between Russia and Belarus, which
relies on Moscow for energy supplies and financial help but is
important to the Kremlin as a military and economic ally.
A foundation belonging to Kerimov owns 21.75 percent of
Uralkali, the world's largest producer of the soil nutrient.
"The actions of S. Kerimov qualify as abuse of power and
official authority ... The maximum penalty is imprisonment for
up to 10 years and confiscation of property," the committee said
in a statement.
Baumgertner was detained on the same charges on Aug. 26
while visiting Belarus at the invitation of its prime minister.
Russia subsequently announced a 25 percent reduction in oil
supplies to Belarus and banned pork imports.
The Investigative Committee also said on Monday it had
materials relating to Kerimov and Baumgertner that showed they
may have acted against Russian interests as well.
Russia is one the few diplomatic backers of its former
Soviet neighbour after 19 years of authoritarian rule by
President Alexander Lukashenko.
Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said he had too little
information to comment in detail on the development.
"Of course, information is needed on what exactly Kerimov is
accused of, but regardless of the situation, the Russian
government constantly works to protect the interests of Russian
citizens," he said in a radio interview.