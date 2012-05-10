UPDATE 1-Venture capitalist DST Global sees $4 trln of new internet firms by 2025
* DST was early investor in Alibaba, Facebook, Twitter (Adds comments on China, Xiaomi)
MINSK May 10 Russian state development bank VEB may extend a $500 million loan to Belarus to help finance the construction of a new nuclear power plant, the bank said on Thursday.
"We expect the work (on the loan deal) to conclude within two months," Pavel Kallaur, the head of VEB's Belarussian subsidiary, told reporters.
"The interest rate will be slightly below the market one."
Russia, whose companies will build the power plant, has promised to lend Belarus $10 billion to finance the project, but the former Soviet republic needs additional funds to make prepayments for some of the work. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* DST was early investor in Alibaba, Facebook, Twitter (Adds comments on China, Xiaomi)
TAIPEI, June 9 Reuters plans to drop daily reports on Taiwan stocks and foreign investor activity. They will be replaced with BUZZ items based on significant moves and a monthly table on foreign investor activity. Please send any queries to [Ataipei.Newsroom@Allreleases.Net] Taiwan stocks stayed flat on Friday ahead of the weekend as early bargain-hunting lost steam in a world of ongoing uncertainties. The U.K. elections seemed to leave no single party with a clear claim