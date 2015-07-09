UFA, Russia, July 9 Belarus has asked Russia to
provide a $3 billion loan, and on Thursday the Russian
government will decide on providing Belarus with a $760 million
tranche of an earlier approved credit line, Russian Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.
Siluanov told journalists at a BRICS summit in the Russian
city of Ufa that the decision on the new $3 billion loan was not
yet taken but that he expected the government to approve the
$760 million tranche.
"In July we will give them (Belarus) this money," Siluanov
said, referring to the $760 million sum.
