MOSCOW, April 11 Russia is considering giving Belarus a loan of $1 billion, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko said Moscow had promised over $1 billion in loans for Belarus after recent talks between the leaders of the two countries. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)