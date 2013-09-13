* Uralkali CEO held after sales cartel collapse
* Arrest escalates diplomatic row over cartel
(Adds background)
By Andrei Makhovsky
MINSK, Sept 13 A court in Belarus rejected a
second appeal by the chief executive of Russian potash producer
Uralkali, keeping him in detention pending
investigation into alleged abuse of power despite calls from
Russia for his release.
Friday's ruling kept the diplomatic row between Russia and
its ex-Soviet ally ticking over in the wake of the collapse of
their potash sales cartel as speculation mounted of a shake-up
in Uralkali.
The chief executive of the world's top potash producer,
Vladislav Baumgertner, was arrested at Minsk airport on Aug. 26
while the country's leadership was still infuriated at
Uralkali's withdrawal from a potash cartel with state-owned
Belaruskali.
That partnership made them major players in the $20 billion
global market for the fertiliser ingredient and Uralkali's
abrupt exit threatens to bring down potash prices and hurt
Belarus's fragile economy.
A district court on Sept. 6 refused to release Baumgertner,
41, and a city court in Minsk on Friday rejected a second appeal
for him to be freed on bail.
"They turned it (the appeal) down. We will appeal further,"
lawyer Dmitry Goryachko told journalists at the courthouse after
the closed hearing.
Baumgertner faces up to 10 years in jail if convicted on
charges of abuse of power. But some commentators see his arrest
more as a political bargaining tool in a standoff between Russia
and Belarus.
Belarus has been ruled by hardline President Alexander
Lukashenko since 1994. While a strategic ally of Russia,
Lukashenko has a history of bluff and manoeuvring in dealing
with Moscow to extract financial loans and favourably priced
energy to shore up his country's economy.
Reacting to Uralkali's withdrawal from the potash
partnership, Lukashenko with characteristic bluntness has pinned
the blame on "Russian scoundrels" and said sooner or later they
would come to him to settle the dispute.
While some Russian officials have reacted indignantly to
Baumgertner's arrest, President Vladimir Putin has remained
low-key reaction, calling for a resolution of the dispute and
saying he does not want to "kick up a fuss".
The row between the two allies has fuelled speculation that
Uralkali main shareholder and billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, may
have to sell his 21.75 percent stake with his place being taken
by an investor more amenable to the Kremlin.
Igor Sechin, a powerful former Kremlin aide of Putin's and
now head of Russian state oil major Rosneft, met
Lukashenko in Minsk on Wednesday. He pledged that Rosneft would
meet its oil supply obligations to Belarus.
(Writing by Richard Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)