MINSK, Sept 19 President Alexander Lukashenko on
Thursday raised the possibility of Belarus extraditing the
imprisoned head of Russia's Uralkali, Russian news
agencies reported.
Vladislav Baumgertner, chief executive of the world's top
potash producer, was detained on Aug. 26 while visiting the
Belarussian capital, in a trade feud between Russia and the
ex-Soviet republic after the collapse of a potash sales cartel.
"If Russian investigators are interested in the extradition
of Russian citizen Baumgertner, arrested by us, I do not see any
particular obstacles," news agency RIA quoted Lukashenko as
saying.