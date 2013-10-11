BRUSSELS Oct 11 Belgian telecoms group Belgacom
and the Belgian arm of French bank BNP Paribas
secured EU regulatory clearance without conditions on
Friday to set up a joint venture for mobile wallet services in
Belgium.
The venture, announced in September, will allow consumers to
use their mobile devices to purchase goods or services, redeem
coupons, or use their loyalty cards when visiting the mobile
application of participating merchants.
"The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction
would not raise any competition concerns, in particular because
the joint venture will face several credible actual or potential
competitors in this growing market," the European Commission
said in its statement.
This is the third such mobile wallet joint venture reviewed
by the Commission, the two others being in Britain and Spain.
(Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)