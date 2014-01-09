* First female CEO for Belgium's largest telecoms group
* To earn much less than predecessor
* Joined Belgacom in 2011 after 24 year at Unilever
BRUSSELS, Jan 9 Dominique Leroy, head of
Belgacom's consumer business division, was appointed
group chief executive on Thursday, two months after the
government fired her outspoken predecessor.
Leroy, who becomes the first woman to head Belgacom and
currently the only female CEO among companies in Belgium's blue
chip Bel20 Index, received the blessing of the Belgian
government, the group's largest shareholder with a stake of 53.5
percent.
After some 24 years with Unilever , where
she was managing director of the Benelux operations, Leroy
joined Belgacom in 2011 as head of the consumer business, which
offers telecom services to more than 3.5 million customers.
Leroy, 49, will earn significantly less than her predecessor
Didier Bellens, who received about 2.5 million euros ($3.4
million) including bonuses in 2012, as the government has capped
the salaries of the heads of state-owned companies at 650,000
euros.
Bellens was dismissed after his repeated criticism of the
Belgian government and local authorities.
Belgacom competes with mobile phone groups Mobistar
, KPN's BASE and cable operators Telenet
, Voo and Numericable.
Its mobile phone operations, the largest business by number
of customers, has suffered from a mix of regulatory caps on
tariffs such as when using phones abroad.
The Belgian market in particular was hit by a new law which
limits the maximum duration of customer contracts to six months,
which has led to more competition.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop
and David Holmes)