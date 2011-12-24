BRUSSELS Dec 24 Belgium's Competition
Authority has approved Belgacom's purchase of mobile
phone retail chain The Phone House Belgium on condition that it
sell almost half of the stores.
The competition watchdog also said in a statement late on
Friday that the chain must still sell products and services of
Belgacom's competitors, which include Mobistar and
KPN Telecom's BASE.
Belgacom announced the acquisition of The Phone House
Belgium, which has 114 stores across the country, for 22 million
euros ($28.7 million) in April.
Advisers to Belgium's competition watchdog had said in
September that Belgacom should be barred from making the
acquisition, which would increase costs for competitors and
raise barriers to entry for new entrants.
Belgacom said in a statement that the competition
authority's ruling was positive and fair and that The Phone
House Belgium would continue to operate as an independent chain
under the same name.
It said it would still give Belgacom access to more
consumers and offer them a more tailored service.
The Phone House Belgium is a joint venture of Best Buy
and The Carphone Warehouse.