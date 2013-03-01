* 2012 core profit 1.784 bln euros vs 1.796 bln expected

* To pay interim dividend of 0.50 euros in December 2013

* No full dividend outlook due to limited visibility

* Sees core profit down 4-6 pct in 2013 (Adds details, background)

BRUSSELS, March 1 Belgian telecoms group Belgacom said on Friday it expected its core profit to fall by between 4 and 6 percent in 2013, caused by increased competition in the Belgian market and regulatory caps on charges.

The group, which usually gives a dividend outlook for the next year, said that it expected to pay an interim dividend of 0.50 euros per share in December 2013, lower than a year earlier, but could not give guidance for the overall payment.

For 2012, Belgacom is proposing a final dividend of 1.68 euros per share, on top of the 0.81 euros it had already paid in December 2012, in line with expectations.

The group reported a 6.7 percent fall in 2012 core profits (EBITDA) to 1.784 billion euros ($2.35 billion), less than the average 1.796 billion euros expected in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts and even just below the lowest forecast.

The Belgian mobile market has seen an increase of competition, particularly after cable operator Telenet , which uses the Mobistar network, introduced new mobile offers in 2012, doubling Telenet's mobile customer base.

Belgacom said regulatory limits on call charges would reduce its core profit by 53 million euros in 2013. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)