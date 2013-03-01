BRUSSELS, March 1 Belgian telecoms group Belgacom said on Friday it expected its core profit to fall by between 4 and 6 percent in 2013, caused by increased competition in the Belgian market and regulatory caps on charges.

The group reported a 6.7 percent fall in 2012 core profits to 1.784 billion euros ($2.35 billion), below the average 1.796 billion euros expected in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)