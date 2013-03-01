PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 1
June 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS, March 1 Belgian telecoms group Belgacom said on Friday it expected its core profit to fall by between 4 and 6 percent in 2013, caused by increased competition in the Belgian market and regulatory caps on charges.
The group reported a 6.7 percent fall in 2012 core profits to 1.784 billion euros ($2.35 billion), below the average 1.796 billion euros expected in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
June 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 31 Uber Technologies Inc's head of finance is leaving as the ride-hailing company reported continued big losses for the first quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.