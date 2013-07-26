BRUSSELS, July 26 Belgium's dominant telecoms
operator Belgacom reported better-than-expected second
quarter core profits, as it compensated a fall in mobile phone
revenues by growth in residential Internet and television
products.
Core profit in the second quarter fell by 1.9 percent to 430
million euros ($569.13 million) above the 414 million euros
expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
Belgacom repeated it expects its 2013 revenues to fall by
between 1 to 2 percent and its core profit to decline between 4
and 6 percent.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)