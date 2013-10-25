BRUSSELS Oct 25 Belgian telecoms group Belgacom , reported a 7.7 percent decline in third quarter core profits, as an improved performance of its fixed internet and digital TV business did not make up for falls in mobile phone revenues.

Core profit in the third quarter fell 7.7 percent to 428 million euros ($590.79 million) just above the 426 million expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

The group, which made headlines when Belgian federal prosecutors said they were investigating whether a foreign state had hacked its systems, repeated its 2013 guidance for a fall in revenues of between 1 and 2 percent and a decline in core profit of between 4 and 6 percent.

($1 = 0.7245 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)