BRUSSELS Oct 25 Belgian telecoms group Belgacom
, reported a 7.7 percent decline in third quarter core
profits, as an improved performance of its fixed internet and
digital TV business did not make up for falls in mobile phone
revenues.
Core profit in the third quarter fell 7.7 percent to 428
million euros ($590.79 million) just above the 426 million
expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
The group, which made headlines when Belgian federal
prosecutors said they were investigating whether a foreign state
had hacked its systems, repeated its 2013 guidance for a fall in
revenues of between 1 and 2 percent and a decline in core profit
of between 4 and 6 percent.
($1 = 0.7245 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)